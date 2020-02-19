World Poker Tour Sold To Ourgame International

ï»¿

The WPT grew under bwin.party, but was ultimately a loss-making acquisition tool. New owner Ourgame wants the brand to assist it to cultivate in to a ‘global social video gaming business.’

The World Poker Tour is offered to a Hong Kong-based media that are social developer for $35 million in cash.

Owner bwin.party confirmed the purchase, to Ourgame International Holdings Ltd, early adding that the deal had no bearing on the acquisition talks surrounding the rest of its assets monday.

The WPT was a ‘non-core asset of the team,’ a business representative said, emphasizing the recent sale of other devices, such as for example Win, the company’s social gaming supply.

Bwin is currently in negotiations with 888 Holdings, that has offered a cash that is undisclosed paper bid to get the business in its entirety, and Amaya Inc and GVC Holdings, which have proposed a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) joint bid that would essentially divvy up bwin.party’s assets involving the two.

User Acquisition Tool

Ourgame, a company that is relatively unknown the English-speaking world, is detailed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and focuses primarily on online multi-platform card-based social games for the Chinese and eastern Asian areas, where this has 30 million active monthly users.

In 2014 its games brought in profits of $76.7 million, as well as in December that 12 months Ourgame acquired the rights to utilize the WPT brand in 14 countries across East Asia, including Asia, Malaysia, Korea, Vietnam and the Philippines. The two companies cooperated on the corporation associated with the WPT China, belated year that is last.

Beneath the terms of the agreement, bwin.party will continue to sponsor events on the tour in European countries and the united states until December 31, 2016.

The WPT was essentially an individual purchase tool for bwin.party. A year ago it yielded a reported total revenue of around $11.8 million, and a loss at the clean earnings, before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization, of $4.6 million

As it acquired the WPT from creator Steve Lipscomb’s WPT Enterprises, for $12.3 million, bwin.party has grown the tour from a series of 16 primary event stops to more than 70 events across the entire world, with the addition of WPT Alpha8, WPT National and WPT DeepStack events.

Ourgame says that the purchase helps it grow to into an international social video gaming brand.

‘in the last six years we now have built WPT into a global franchise, with tournaments and TV deals in several nations including Asia, where poker continues to be a well known and growing sport,’ said Martin Weigold, chief financial officer of bwin.party. ‘However, consistent with this strategy of divesting our non-core assets, we believe that now is the time that is right launch that value for investors so that we can focus our efforts on our core real cash video gaming and technology business.’

