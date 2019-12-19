We now have funded 16 jobs within the round that is first of Local Digital Fund.

you can easily find out about exactly how we selected the tasks right right right here and then click regarding the below links to view a quick movie launching each task, or relate solely to the task groups.

Discoveries

Reducing care phone phone phone calls to boost client satisfaction

A study into just how technologies that are new Alexa and chatbots have actually the possible to cut back the necessity for face-to-face care visits while the costs included.

Birmingham City Council and 2 lovers

GOV.UK Pay as an alternative e-payment provider that is viable

Checking out exactly exactly exactly how councils that are local GOV.UK Pay could make integration easier and reusable.

North East Lincolnshire Council and 4 lovers

Housing repairs online

Examining current digital exemplars and uncovering an easier way for individuals in socially rented houses to report housing repairs online.

London Borough of Southwark and 3 partners

User-centred back workplace system that is planning unlock change

A finding to the pc software ecosystem needed seriously to unlock the potential for change in city preparation.

London Borough of Southwark and 3 lovers

Typical Information Model for Children’s Services Statutory Returns

Focusing on how better uses of children’s solutions information may help staff make choices and deliver improved results for kids.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority and 3 partners

Inform us process that is once‘move-in

How exactly to allow individuals stepping into a council’s jurisdiction to get hold of the council only once to setup each of their services – including council taxation, container collections, and perhaps advantages.

Sunderland City Council and 4 lovers

Registration Services Data – unlocking municipality possibilities

In line with the Digital Economy Act 2017, pinpointing why registration solutions information for delivery, fatalities and marriages should always be provided, just how to share it together with company great things about performing this.

Worcestershire County Council and 14 lovers

Taxi certification applications – repairing complexity, risk and inefficiency

Exploring electronic approaches to enhance taxi certification, increasing safety that is public accelerating decision generating and making it simpler to share with you information along with other authorities.

Gateshead Council and 2 partners

Can chatbots and AI help re re re solve service design issues?

This development project aims to summarise the available chatbot and AI options, develop a methodology for assessing available solutions, and create research and instance studies to aid councils develop company cases.

Oxford City Council and 12 lovers

Start community: information requirements for neighborhood services that are community-based

This Discovery seeks to comprehend just what a ‘directory as a site’ could and really should appear to be in 2019 making use of approaches that are innovative information share, curation and usage.

Adur and Worthing Council and 2 partners

Making use of analytics and AI to assist the production of EHCPs

Researching research just how analytics and synthetic cleverness can assist in improving training, care and wellness plans – presently a complex and time-intensive process – for people who have unique academic requirements.

Ealing Council and 2 partners

Family context in children’s services

Building a model that offers social employees all about a child’s family members and contact that is previous various social solutions, with contact information for the lead experts.

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council and 3 lovers

impromptu topic generator

Developing data automation – addressing the shortage of delivery information

The flow of planning application data: from applicant through the Local Planning Authority, to the regional authority, and out to the public for more effective data collection to prove the concept of automating.

Better London Authority and 4 lovers

Better case management of FOI and SAR demands

This Alpha seeks to know the consumer journey for staff who cope with FOI needs and SARs to model approaches into the unmet user requires we now have found, and explore electronic solutions and information criteria.

London Borough of Hackney and 3 lovers

Digital information security effect assessment (DPIA) tool

This Alpha seeks to produce a universal and compliant Digital DPIA Tool to enable and help staff and support the generation of the privacy risk register.

Greater Manchester Combined Authority and 10 lovers

Visualising failure in waste solution

We seek to develop the absolute minimum viable item of the waste dashboard and cleverness function which can be accessible to enhance management that is operational and determine root causes for failure need to tell solution enhancement.

North East Lincolnshire Council plus one partner

Have the latest from Local Digital in your inbox: Get updates by e-mail