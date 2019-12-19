Ways to get Into Your “Dream university” Without Lying, Bribing or Photoshopping

Understand how to get a nearly unjust (legal!) benefit to enter into a premier university.

In the event that ridiculous, allegedly unlawful behavior by Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin has taught us such a thing, it is just what we want: our youngsters to be become pleased and effective, in LIFETIME.

Sure, employing anyone to correct your ACT or bribing a college advisor to recruit your kid is a smidge aggressive, but, being a parent of four myself, i realize the impulse to offer our youngsters an advantage.

But where most parents – and guidance counselors, for that matter – skip the mark is regarding the overemphasis regarding the four several years of university.

Inside our experience, that synthetic sliver of the young adult’s presence is perhaps perhaps not almost because crucial because the next 40-50 years post-college.

Lockwood College Prep is a college advising firm, but our focus differs from the others, rather than suitable for everybody.

We help choose children that are college-bound families find out where you should use and what things to major in to achieve success after and during university, “position” themselves to enter into their Dream Colleges, and be eligible for a amazing, substantial levels of school funding and scholarships.

All of us is composed of previous university admissions officers from elite universities, previous Ivy League and “Little Ivy” League athletes and pupils.

Our solutions consist of university advising, school funding and scholarship consulting and school funding types planning, SAT and ACT prep and much more.

To your knowledge, we have been the only game in city to mix and unify these interrelated disciplines in one place.

We’re perhaps maybe perhaps not certified monetary advisers, nor offer monetary services and products and make commissions.

System charges are normally taken for $1,700 to a lot more than $20,000, with respect to the range of solutions as soon as family members starts with us ( ag e.g. 9th grade vs 11th). 99percent of families have been in the center somewhere.

LOCAL WORKSHOPS

Reside, local academic and sometimes entertaining workshops for moms and dads of college-bound teens, that are consumed with stress and confused concerning the university application and aid that is financial, plus don’t understand the place to start!

This workshop will cut through the mess and assistance you create a college that is winning policy for selecting an university list, getting into and affording it without mortgaging your property or your your your retirement as much as the eyeballs! You shall learn:

WARNING – did your CPA or “Financial Guy” inform you the best place to conserve for university? He may have sabotaged your eligibility for help ( you might be able to fix things in the 11th hour)!

for university? He may have ( you might be able to fix things in the 11th hour)! The strange explanation an expensive “high sticker cost” personal university can really cost not so much than the usual “cheaper” state college

The reality by what admissions officers from competitive universities would you like to see in an applicant (hint: it is not more or less grades and ratings, and does not include having to pay a tutor to simply take your SAT for your needs!)

(hint: it is not more or less grades and ratings, and does not include having to pay a tutor to simply take your SAT for your needs!) Simple tips to negotiate with an university following a stingy scholarship or school funding offer

following a stingy scholarship or school funding offer Company owners/self-employed – unique advantages, life-threatening traps

unique advantages, life-threatening traps 4.5“loopholes that are legal that can help you save thousands

that can help you save thousands Divorced/separated families – which moms and dad should register, dealing with a(uncooperative that is deadbeat ex, more

which moms and dad should register, dealing with a(uncooperative that is deadbeat ex, more The “look straight straight back” durations for the FAFSA and CSS Profile

Your “burning” questions – fire away!

Night note: the information you’ll receive is NOT the same old, same old you’ll hear from your guidance counselor or at your high school’s “College.

The presenter is agenda-free, dull and not really politically proper. Effortlessly offended moms and dads may go to at their very own danger!

SCHOOL FUNDING FORMS PREP PROVIDER

Get every last buck of economic aid and scholarships you deserve – and not paper checker free blow a due date – with our quick, effortless and stress-free types planning solution.

Expert preparation of one’s FAFSA, CSS Profile, Business Supplement and all sorts of other designs needed by the universities. (NOTE: numerous universities require these types to be viewed for merit-based help.)

Through the minute we strolled in your home the very first time, we felt a huge fat have been lifted down me personally. many thanks for several which you have inked to assist me personally and my valuable girls.

-Beth Freeman Marcus, Scottsdale, Arizona

It had been literally an enormous relief knowing that there is help here and also you guided us detail by detail. You stored me thousands of dollars that may enable me personally to little lose a less rest.

Many thanks for the help, guidance as well as for constantly being here once I had a large number of concerns.

-Michael Levy, Roslyn Ny

I CAN NOT TRUST IT. I ACQUIRED IN. THANK YOU MANY THANKS MANY THANKS THANK YOU.

You would be the BEST! HARVARD 2021.

-Alec Fischthal, Longer Island, NY

(Admitted to Harvard)

Andy and Pearl: many thanks plenty! We am therefore stoked up about my acceptance to Yale and I also could not have inked it without your entire assistance on my application.

We appreciate all your valuable assistance through the application procedure.

-Greta B, Very Very Long Island, Brand New York

(Admitted to Yale)

Please thank Andy Lockwood for his presentation that is wonderful at recent Board Meeting. We discovered it extremely informative and helpful.

President, Roslyn Senior School Parent Faculty Association

We came across that you couldn’t help me and not to waste my money with you- you told me. Which is once I knew you had been a truthful man!

Anthony DiBattista, Brand Brand New Hyde Park, NY

COLLEGE APPLICATION AND ESSAY IMPLEMENTATION BOOTCAMPS

Your Kid: Our Venture!

All summer to get their college applications D-O-N-E for parents of rising seniors afflicted by a sinking pit-in-stomach feeling about the inevitable tension from yelling and threatening your son or daughter.

Here is just how to transform your self from anxiety. to university success!

Enroll them inside our intensive bootcamp-style summer time workshops to finish the faculty essay and applications BEFORE they go back again to school!

Perhaps perhaps maybe Not for the useless and poor.

Brand New: The Faculty Planning Edge Podcast

Blunt, non-politically correct viewpoint and advice about university admissions, scholarships, crazy moms and dads, misleading universities, more!