Shaunie O’Neal could be the ex-wife of just one of this baseball earth’s many players that are respected Shaquille O’Neal

A effective business owner in her very own right, Shaunie is spending so much time to balance work, her five kids and maintaining her buddies in balance.

Today, Shaunie is pouring a lot of her commitment into her companies: purchasing properties all over global globe and starting a cannabis dispensary.

But once her son Shareef’s health is with in jeopardy, this mama bear is preparing to place every thing on hold on her behalf cub. Together with his life on the line, the O’Neals’ tight-knit household becomes closer than in the past. Then when tensions that are old estranged buddies flare up, Shaunie doesn’t always have time for you fool around. This no-nonsense powerhouse is prepared to place anybody who crosses her within their spot.

Tami Roman may be the ex-wife of retired baseball player Kenny Anderson. The caretaker of two, who had been a previous “Real World” star, will continue to concentrate on her individual development after using an important step up Reggie Youngblood to her relationship.

But Tami must learn how to make amends when Reggie’s part inside her life threatens her relationship together with her daughters. And when her ex is stricken having a stroke that is life-threatening Tami is obligated to confront her very own health issues.

These life that is major have actually placed things into perspective for Tami, and she not has persistence on her behalf buddies’ messiness. Then when she’s dragged in to the muck, she actually is willing to fight fire with fire.

Evelyn Lozada will continue to create her boogie-down Bronx charm and feisty mindset to every thing. Raised entirely by her mom, she constantly aspired to split away from her fairly world that is small dreaming of one thing larger and better. Mother of two is targeted on her young son’s burgeoning career that is athletic therefore she’s attempting to balance being fully a baseball mother together with the rest.

But health that is major are bringing her down. A huge flare-up of irritation has kept this previous workout queen feeling susceptible.

This isn't a place that is good be as her feud with Jennifer continues. Maybe there is an opportunity to salvage their 20-year relationship? Or are things done once and for all? Luckily for us, Evelyn includes a brand new tool in her toolbox: a friend from ny, Feby Torres.

Jackie Christie, spouse of retired Los Angeles player Doug Christie, is fabled for her outlandish antics and meltdowns that are over-the-top. Sufficient reason for her child that is youngest making the nest and going to college, Jackie is on shaky ground.

But after intensive treatment, Jackie is set to create an innovative new and enlightened viewpoint to her selection of buddies by wanting to play all edges.

Nevertheless, her techniques goes awry whenever Jackie is accused to be fake and distributing rumors that are nasty. Supported into a corner, Jackie is fast to protect by by by herself resistant to the charges that are vicious.

Malaysia Pargo has finally discovered comfort after divorcing Charlotte player Jannero Pargo, and she actually is now splitting her time passed between L.A. and Atlanta.

And Malaysia is not just bouncing between areas. a relative by wedding, she is place in a spot that is tough of between Cece Gutierrez and Kristen Scott. Tensions between your two continue steadily to flare, and everybody is waiting on hold by a thread. Desperate to fix her broken household, Malaysia tries to bring every person together, including Byron and Thomas Scott.

Nevertheless when Malaysia learns that her so-called-friends are distributing vicious rumors about her – and much more importantly, her children – this peacemaker is preparing to head to war.

Jennifer Williams could be the ex-wife of successful basketball that is professional Eric Williams.

This troublemaker nevertheless hasn’t discovered her training and it is rumors that are spreading wildfire.

However when Jen is confronted with the women, she stops working and reveals the reality behind her violence and her unhappiness. The confession that is brokenhearted a few of the ladies flocking back once again to her part, but is it adequate to create her previous close friends straight back together?

Kristen Scott is hitched to NBA that is former coach Scott, the son of Byron Scott. Kristen happens to be component regarding the Scott household for pretty much ten years. But her idyllic household life ended up being shattered whenever Cece Gutierrez arrived to the image.

With Cece and Byron newly involved, tensions amongst the ladies are at an all-time extreme.

So when family secrets come to light, Kristen understands simply whom to blame – and how to have her revenge.

Cece Gutierrez is just a rn who’s involved to former L.A. player and mentoring legend Byron Scott.

But alternatively than celebrating, Cece is get yourself ready for a struggle with her future stepdaughter-in-law Kristen, who’s maybe not invited for their wedding.

Tensions involving the two continue steadily to increase as family members secrets are spilled and hands are pointed. straight back at Cece.And each time a wellness scare delivers Cece towards the medical practitioner, she learns who her friends that are true are.

Ogom “OG” Chijindu may be the gf of Kwame Alexander, that is presently playing offshore. The indigenous Nigerian is seeing some major life modifications this current year as she retires from playing football that is professional.

The previous gridiron goddess is fast to lash down and also to spill the tea. However when she weaponizes a Scott household key, the women commence to wonder so how she got that information into the beginning.

Can it be that the aggressive OG is truly a pawn an additional player’s game?

Feby Torres, ex-girlfriend of Los Angeles player Lance Stephenson, is decided to walk out of her previous boyfriend’s shadow and distribute her wings that are own being a rapper.

But making her hometown of Brooklyn to follow her fantasies is harder than Feby imagined when she faces the loss that is devastating of grandfather.