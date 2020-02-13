Professional Speak: Linda Mwaffak, Director of product Sales at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre

Nestled within 15 hectares, Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre is a heavenly haven in the midst of the bustling Dubai town. This five-star luxury hotel is a preferred option for destination weddings with multiple customizable indoor and scenic outdoor venues.

We got more insights on wedding preparation, accommodation, and venues available from Linda Mwaffak, Director of product Sales at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre, whom told us how a resort stands apart compared to other people, and exactly how this luxurious home is perfect for hosting a huge, fabulous Indian wedding.

1. Couples desire to make use of groups that have a deep knowledge of their tradition and needs.

What type of facilities can Indian/NRI partners anticipate at Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre making it a choice that is perfect hosting Indian weddings?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre could be the perfect one-stop-shop for Indian wedding festivities. We colombianbrides.net/ now have among the largest ballrooms at the center East, that may host over 1,500 guests, which makes it perfect for a huge, great wedding. The Great Ballroom comes with the newest equipment that is audiovisual by globe standard technicians, supplying the perfect facility to host extravagant themed musical activities such as for instance a sangeet evening or a cocktail party. It offers a bridal that is onsite, facilitating pre and post-wedding arrangements when it comes to couple. Sustained by 580 rooms, luxury rooms, and smaller event that is functional, it really is ideal for hosting location weddings and numerous functions under one roof. The resort is staffed by over 50% nationals through the Indian Sub-continent, rendering it very easy to communicate within the language that is national. A devoted group in the banqueting division is assigned towards the main wedding party, and it’s also the solitary point of contact for preparation and performing the functions, addressing the area stock enquiries, as well as for making the meals and Beverages plans. ”

2. With destination weddings being the trend that is biggest, what number of Indian weddings took destination at the home up to now?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre is amongst the leading occasion venues in Dubai to host Asian, Middle Eastern and Western expat weddings. Within the last couple of years, over 50 weddings that are indian occurred effectively during the resort. ”

3. Having extremely luxurious together with grandest of ballrooms in the centre East that are ideal for big, fabulous Indian weddings, exactly exactly how numerous visitors can you accommodate in each ballroom? Exactly just exactly How appropriate will they be aided by the different and technology that is latest, decoration requirements and seating arrangements?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre has a few wedding that is acclaimed, which supply the perfect occasion spaces to host multiple functions attribute of large-scale Indian weddings. The venues provide the freedom to give and divide the moveable partitions in line with the main wedding party’s needs. The function room is completely customizable having a round dining dining table seating provision and arrangement for the phase and a party floor. The banqueting group works together the marriage party and occasion management business to tailor the big event design and designs predicated on their needs. The ballroom that is great accommodate from 850 to 2,000 visitors, the Wasl Ballroom can easily fit in 200 guests, while the Falcon Ballroom has room for 500 visitors. All of the ballrooms are designed with the most advanced technology such as for example projection systems, A/V equipment, smoke devices and multimedia, which are handled by world-class technicians. We additionally use a specific audiovisual and company that is lighting focus on the guest’s requires. ”

4. Does the home have wedding planners and decorators on its panel who couples can perhaps work with? Just exactly just How open may be the resort about dealing with brand new or teams that are external partners may choose?

“Yes, Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre has a passionate team of professionals including wedding planners, decorators, and an A/V in-sourcing business readily available for the hosts to pick from. Our company is additionally entirely versatile to do business with the marriage party’s preferred professional groups to handle their discerning requirements. ”

5. A wedding that is indian a few rituals which will never be feasible to conduct at lots of worldwide venues. Any kind of restrictions or unique arrangements that partners need to remember whenever hosting a marriage here?

“Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre could be the perfect place to host Indian celebrations, even as we have actually numerous event venues which may be individualized for the bespoke needs of numerous Indian functions. We could also accommodate the significant Indian ritual of pheras inside within the practical areas, or outside during the resort yard. ”

6. Food being the top concern at Indian weddings, numerous communities choose having vegetarian or vegan choices in the menu. Exactly exactly How comfortable are your chefs with planning old-fashioned vegetarian cuisine which will please Indian palettes?

“We have actually a group of specialized Indian chefs, who are able to prepare meals that are vegetarian appeal to the bespoke demands of Indian communities, and local cuisines to attract into the certain palates associated with the North, Southern, East or western ethnicities from Asia. We have been additionally ready to accept collaborating aided by the main wedding party’s preferred chefs and F&B venues to deal with particular requirements. ”

7. Whenever arranging a destination wedding, logistics and cost management can be a tad bit tricky.

What’s the budget that is approximate families should keep in your mind whenever hosting a marriage at Le Meridien Dubai Hotel & Conference Centre?

“The resort can appeal to wedding functions from no more than 25/30 guests to 2,000 visitors at various selling prices in line with the occasion spaces booked, set-up demands, and attendee numbers. We now have a number of meals and beverage menu choices with different cost points, to match the spending plan regarding the main wedding party. ”

8. Dubai ranks at the very top for couples in search of destination wedding choices in the centre East. The thing that makes Le Meridien Dubai resort & Conference Centre distinctive from other properties?

“The resort is conveniently found beside the airport, making arrangements that are logistical available. It’s also near the Downtown area, yet out of the town’s busyness that makes it the perfect destination to host grand Indian weddings. This has 24 occasion areas to focus on functions of variable attendance sizes, 580 rooms that are well-equipped rooms to accommodate international visitors, and 18 on-site restaurants and pubs that provide multi-cultural food choices which range from Chinese, Thai, Italian, Continental, Indian, Japanese, and much more. ”