Primary Sexual Traits

The Endocrinology of Mammalian Reproduction

David O. Norris Ph.D., James A. Carr Ph.D., in Vertebrate Endocrinology (Fifth Edition), 2013

A Embryogenesis of Gonads and Their Accessory Ducts

1 The Gonads

The paired gonadal primordia arise through the intermediate mesoderm for the embryo that is mammalian a vaginal ridge on either region of the midline in close relationship with all the transitory mesonephric renal associated with embryo. Many derivatives for the mesonephric renal and its particular duct system are retained since functional portions of this adult reproductive system, even though majority of the mesonephric renal degenerates. A primordium that is gonadal of an external cortex produced by peritoneum and a internal medulla ( Figures 10-1 and 10-2 ). Germ cells don’t arise in the gonadal primordium itself but migrate from their web site of beginning into the yolk sac endoderm to either cortex (female) or medulla (male) based upon the sex that is genetic Figure 10-2 ). The essential pattern of germ mobile migration is evolutionarily conserved from fresh good fresh fresh fruit flies to people and requires a complex interplay between (1) guidance signals and extracellular matrix attachment proteins that assure directed migration regarding the germs cells to your vaginal ridge mesoderm, and (2) a host of chemical signals associated with alignment associated with germ cells in the gonad and coalescence for the developing gonad. A number of the genes involved with managing primordial germ mobile differentiation, migration, and meiosis are placed in dining Table 10-2.

FIGURE 10-1. Undifferentiated gonad.

Element of gonad from 25-mm tadpole of Rana pipiens showing cortical (c) and medullary (m) cells divided by a basal lamina (bl = cellar membrane layer). (a) total gonad (upper left); (b) enhancement; (c) further enlargement showing contact between cortical and medullary cells (arrow).

FIGURE 10-2. Growth of testis and ovary in humans.

Primordial germ cells migrate from the hindgut in to the mesoderm associated with the bipotential gonad. Into the male, the cortical muscle (orange) degenerates and also the medullary muscle develops to the testis cords, which produce the seminiferous tubules like the Sertoli cells. Mesonephric tubules produce the intratesticular ducts including the rete testis and the efferent ducts and vas deferens. The medullary cords degenerate, and the cortical cords (orange) give rise to an ovary in the female. Some mesonephric elements stay within the female too. The vasa deferentia are retained in amphibians but fundamentally they degenerate in reptiles, birds, and animals where the ureters develop to drain the metanephric kidneys (not present in anamniotes).

TABLE 10-2. Some Genes Involved in Primordial Germ Cell (PGC) Induction, Specification, Migration, and Meiosis

Gene Name Role bmp 2/4/8 bone protein that is morphogenic and competence of PGCs prdm1 and prdm14/blimp1 (mouse) PR domain zinc finger protein 1 necessary for PGC specification pou5f1 POU domain course 5, transcription element 1 PGC marker and specification vasa; ddx4 DEAD box category of ATP-dependent RNA helicases PGC marker and specification nanos3 Nanos homolog 3 Migration, entry into mesoderm dnd1 Dead end homolog 1 Migration, entry into mesoderm kit Mast/stem mobile development element receptor (SCFR); proto-oncogene c-kit Migration, entry into mesoderm dazl Deleted in azoospermia-like Meiosis competency

Initially, the component that is medullary men and women differentiates into primary intercourse cords. Differentiation associated with sex that is primary into seminiferous cords and regression associated with the cortex lead to a testis. Each testis comprises of seminiferous tubules produced from the sex that is primary. The germ cells migrate into the seminiferous tubules, bring about spermatogonia, and finally create semen. The Sertoli or sustentacular cells help sperm development. Steroidogenic interstitial cells or Leydig cells can be found between your seminiferous tubules. These interstitial cells arise from medullary muscle surrounding the main intercourse cords and turn resources of androgens.

In females, the principal sex cords degenerate, and additional sex cords differentiate through the region that is cortical. These additional intercourse cords end up being the definitive ovary. Within the ovary, the germ cells bring about oogonia, which quickly enter meiosis to create main oocytes. The ovaries have follicles that comprise of just one or maybe more levels of follicular cells surrounding a main oocyte.

2 Accessory Ducts

A network of tubules, known as the rete testis, that do not contain seminiferous elements in males, the central portion of each differentiating testis forms. The rete testis kinds a connection involving the seminiferous tubules and a surviving part of the ancient mesonephric renal duct called the wolffian duct, which, intoxicated by testosterone, differentiates in to the vas deferens and conducts semen through the testis towards the urethra. All the mesonephric renal in animals degenerates, apart from a number of the mesonephric that is anterior tubules (see Box 10A ). Within the existence of testosterone, this muscle as well as a percentage of this wolffian duct kinds two glandular structures, the epididymis and also the seminal vesicle ( Figures 10-2 and 10-3 ).