ï»¿

Mythbuster: i did son’t get a scholarship, so USC is not planning to be economically feasible

Over 30,000 students applied to USC for our merit based scholarship consideration. The process is very competitive, and only 1,200 students is going to be considered for the scholarships. Pupils often think which they can’t afford USC without a scholarship, but that will maybe not be true! I sat down with Danny Finlay, Assistant Director of Outreach for school funding, to set the record right and get more information on how USC can be affordable.

Jessica: Students usually confuse the difference between merit aid and need based aid. Would you simplify the difference?

Danny: Merit based aid is money awarded to a student based on a compelling admission application that demonstrates significant achievements. Scholarships are the only type of merit based aid, and so are not awarded by the Financial Aid Office. Need based aid is directed at students based entirely on their family’s demonstrated need that is financial. Factors such as good grades or test ratings don’t play into awarding students need based aid.

J: exactly what are the different types of Financial help?

D: There are a few various types of need based aid- Loans, Grants, and Work-Study. Loans are levels of money that may have to be paid back to the government that is federal. A grant is an award that doesn’t need to be paid back. Work-Study is really a type of educational funding that allows students to put on jobs that are part-time purchase to make cash to simply help fund their education.

J: How does the Financial help office determine how much aid a pupil will receive?

D: The Financial Aid office will need students to submit two separate financial aid applications. The application that is first the FAFSA type, which can be obtained at FAFSA.ed.gov. The application that is second students must submit is the College Scholarship Service Profile type (CSS Profile) at collegeboard.com. These kinds will collect information in the pupil’s and parents’ earnings, assets, and investments so that the aid that is financial can obviously see the financial situation of a student’s family. Once these forms are assessed the student will likely then receive a figure that specifies their family members’s determined Expected Family Contribution (EFC), or the total amount their loved ones is expected to contribute toward their educational charges for that particular scholastic 12 months. Once we have a student’s determined economic need we can then fund them with need based aid (funds, Loans, and Work-Study) to cover this need. Only at USC as long as the student applies on time, we’ll fill this USC determined monetary need 100% with need based aid.

J: When does student typically receive their school funding Summary?

D: As long as a student applies by the school funding deadline, they should receive an aid that is financial summary within 1 to 2 weeks after receiving an admission choice.

Raise your hand if you hate waiting…

April 1st, while right around the corner, probably feels as though a million miles away for all those waiting to know from colleges. We obtain it…the waiting game is the worst! Below are a few basic ideas of ways to pass the time while we summary the process on our end.

Cross one thing off your high school bucket list

Is there something you have royal vegas casino app always desired to do but just have actuallyn’t gotten around to actually doing in high school? Now’s your chance. Go up to a basketball or volleyball game. Audition for the spring musical. Try that restaurant your pals were speaing frankly about. Enjoy in the battle of this bands. You’re a senior and leader on campus. Yourself, people will only think you’re more fun if you make a fool of. Therefore move out here and explore what are you doing at your college before you go off to university.

Join a March Madness pool or create one with friends

Absolutely nothing says procrastination like college sports. March Madness, especially, is amongst the best ways to occupy your time. You can find basketball games almost daily, and when you are not viewing, you can obsess over your bracket and those of your competitors. Get excited children, this is one of my favorite sporting events regarding the year!

Check our Harry Potter at Universal Studios if you are in LA

If you’re native to Los Angeles, or are already within the neighborhood, go check out Hogworts and the magical Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios. I really can not wait to visit Ollivander’s to find my wand, take in a butterbeer during the Three Broomsticks, and hang with Harry, Hermione, and Ron at Hogwarts. And if I’m really happy, I may encounter a Basilisk and learn my patronus against a dementor.

Arrange a St. Patricks day party

Nothing says fun quite like green party and jello hats. Go enjoy a shamrock shake and beef that is corned with mustard. Get in the spirit with a fun outfit that is green avoid the pinches of the friends. We can all enjoy being Irish for the day! J

Do some springtime cleansing out with the old in with the new

You’re about the head off to college and will be packing up likely most of your belongings to bring with you. There’s no right time like the present to start going through your closet to clean things out. Produce a few extra bucks by detailing your stuff that is nice on, and supply the rest of Goodwill. Your moms and dads will thank you when you transfer to take everything with you!