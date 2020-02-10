Female-to-female transmission that is sexual of

Key points

The possibility of female-to-female intimate transmission is exceedingly unusual, with just a few reported instances.

HIV-positive ladies who identify as lesbian could have obtained HIV through inserting medication sex or use with guys.

Transmission is achievable through sharing of adult toys and contact with bloodstream while having sex.

When contemplating the problem of female-to-female intimate transmission it’s crucial to draw a difference between your threat of transmission by this path and diagnoses of HIV illness in females whom identify as lesbian. There were only six reported situations of woman-to-woman transmission that is sexual and these reports should be seen with similar care as some other instance reports of transmission through dental sex (cunnilingus).

During the early several years of the epidemic, investigations associated with the way to obtain illness in United States ladies failed to spot any full situations of female-to-female transmission. For instance, a 1992 followup of all of the 144 ladies identified as HIV-positive through the blood contribution solutions in the usa interviewed 106 women, and identified just three that has had intercourse with females indian brides. Many of these ladies had other risk facets: either drug that is injecting or genital sex with guys (Chu).

An study that is italian of HIV-discordant lesbian partners who had previously been monogamous lovers for at the very least 90 days just before recruitment and who have been followed for half a year discovered no seroconversions took place during this time period. Three-quarters of this partners reported sharing adult toys and practically all partners reported dental intercourse (Raiteri).

In 2003 an incident report of female-to-female intimate HIV transmission had been published.

Health practitioners recommend the girl might have been contaminated through sharing adult toys after drug-resistance tests discovered striking similarities between your genotypes of this woman along with her feminine partner that is HIV-positiveKwakwa).

The truth has to do with a 20-year-old girl whom offered HIV infection having had a bad HIV test result six months early in the day. The lady was indeed in a monogamous lesbian relationship for the last couple of years, and denied having had just about any intimate lovers, female or male. She had never inserted medications or gotten bloodstream services and products, together with no tattoos or body piercings. The couple’s intimate practices included the sharing of adult toys, and sex that is oral. These tasks didn’t take place during menstruation, but sex toys had periodically been utilized vigorously adequate to draw bloodstream.

Her partner that is bisexual was to be HIV good, and it is considered to be the foundation of disease as a result of similarities seen as soon as the two females underwent genotypic drug-resistance tests. The woman that is 20-year-old contaminated with multidrug-resistant HIV.

The investigators noted that this is actually the “first reported situation of female-to-female transmission that is sexual of supported by identification of comparable HIV genotypes within the supply client and also the recipient”.

In 2014, a case that is further ended up being posted, at this juncture supported by phylogenetic analysis, which revealed that the hereditary sequences regarding the viruses infecting the two ladies had been very associated (Chan).

The report involves a 46-year-old woman whom seems to have obtained HIV during a six-month monogamous HIV serodiscordant intimate relationship by having a 43-year-old girl. She had possessed an antibody that is negative a couple months before seroconversion disease and diagnosis.

Her feminine partner was indeed formerly identified as having HIV but had fallen away from health care bills and had not been getting antiretroviral treatment. The newly identified girl had hardly any other recent danger facets for HIV, such as for instance heterosexual sexual intercourse, inserting medication usage, or higher unusual modes of HIV transmission such as tattooing, acupuncture, transfusion or transplant.

The few reported regularly having unprotected dental and vaginal contact and utilizing insertive adult toys which were shared among them. They described their contact that is sexual as times rough to the stage of inducing bleeding and experience of menstrual bloodstream.

The past two situation states both involved sharing of sex toys and experience of bloodstream while having sex.