Endorphina яюJ Casino Information Goes Live on Mediatech Possibilities’ IRIS Platform

Endorphina Casino Information Goes Live on Mediatech Possibilities’ IRIS Platform

Spanish provider of gaming platform and associated solutions for the gambling industry Mediatech Solutions has inked a content distribution contract with Czech provider of gambling computer software Endorphina. The latter would integrate a number of its most popular slot titles into its partner's IRIS gaming platform under the terms of the deal.

The games to be added to Mediatech Solutions’ omni-channel product would consist of Jetsetter, Safari along with the recently launched Voodoo, Twerk, and 7up!. Endorphina’s slot games would be element of a catalog in excess of 1,500 other titles to own been integrated into the IRIS яюj gaming platform.

Commenting on Mediatech Solutions’ content agreement that is latest, Daniel Graetzer, Executive Director regarding the Spanish company, stated that it is great to be adding the Czech supplier’s innovative content to their video gaming platform. Mr. Graetzer further noted they have always been looking to add the perfect content and to provide it for their clients. The professional revealed they have opted for it that they have felt impressed by Endorphina’s offering and this is why.

In most cases, Mediatech possibilities’ IRIS platform is definitely an omni-channel product for the supply of innovative real money games to international gambling operators. Among other things, gambling organizations are also provided with important info such as for instance monetary snapshots and the latest features that are available well as industry news. Value analysis, real-time segmentation of player base, and bonus that is innovative may also be among the essential tools and features operators opting for the working platform are given.

Mediatech possibilities has finalized agreements that are several the addition of video gaming content on its omni-channel solution. For instance, provider of slot and table games Habanero has added its catalog in excess of 50 slot titles, six dining table games, and 10 movie poker games to your IRIS platform. Supplier of virtual video gaming content Kiron Interactive has also accompanied forces with Mediatech Solution for the provision of its digital activities offering on the company that is spanish video gaming solution.

What is more, Mediatech possibilities has finalized a deal with Dutch casino that is land-based Fair Enjoy to power its on-line casino through the IRIS gaming platform.

32Red and Kambi Extend Sportsbook Partnership

Online gambling operator 32Red announced it has extended its sportsbook that is existing contract provider of solutions for the video gaming industry Kambi Group. Underneath the terms of the new contract, Kambi would keep on delivering its sports betting solution across the gambling organization’s networks.

The 2 businesses first announced their collaboration in April 2014. Following their initial partnership, 32Red introduced its 32Red Sports providing, because of the company pointing down it was determined to get fast traction in the British activities betting market.

Commenting in the extended partnership, 32Red CEO Ed Ware stated in a statement that they are very happy to carry on their utilize Kambi in the creation of exciting activities wagering experience with regards to their gambling customers. Mr. Ware further noted that the supplier has played an crucial part in their company’s growth within the recreations gambling sector by adding knowledge and experience and by creating premium recreations offering that is betting.

Kambi Group CEO Kristian Nylén said that it’s been great pleasure to be working with 32Red and that they are actually satisfied with the operator’s decision to give their partnership. Mr. Nylén additionally noticed that among other things, the extension is indicative of the potency of his company’s sportsbook and of the power it includes gambling operators to supply clients with unique gambling experience.

The official added that 32Red is to take a position more in marketing its recreations wagering product providing and that they are seeing a great deal of prospective as they are looking forward to help subscribe to the operator’s success.

No further details concerning the agreement expansion were revealed but both companies stated that it in fact was a long-lasting one.

Most recently, 32Red announced that it has transformed into the official top sponsor of Leeds United FC. The gambling operator would be provided with brand visibility and shirt sponsorship on Elland Road stadium under the three-year sponsorship agreement.

The company has also recently announced that like-for-like revenue for initial 19 days of this was up 39% year. Net income increased 71% year-on-year during the reported duration. Officials for the operator have stated that they were confident it would deliver in the expectations for the existing calendar year.