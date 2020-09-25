Bi-Lovin – by CR4UBI – This threesome i will inform you of had the seeds sown years that are many.

Bellboy – by Ann Douglas – Two guys on a small business journey here is another their first flavor of homosexual action. (MM/M-teen, prost, 1st-gay-expr, dental, anal)

Bending The directly Barman – by Anubis31 – A right university boy works as a barman in a homosexual club, then discovers he is not so right in the end. (MM, 1st-gay-expr, dental, anal) Part 2

Close friends – by Anon – Dan and Luke are a couple of 13 old best friends year. 1 day, Luke is sick and Dan comes up to check out him, nonetheless it can become a bit that is little than simply your typical check out. (mm-teens, youngsters, 1st-gay-expr, reluc, dental, anal, puke)

Most useful Of Both Worlds – by Anon – I have to possess my dessert, and consume it too. (MM, bi, dental, anal)

Betamax – by Jasper Goat – daddy and son finally gather viewing some old tapes. An account of a son’s research of intercourse. I’ve changed all recognisable names and places and have now switched some activities around to really make the tale more readable, but most of the activities in this tale really were held. (MM, beasts, voy)

Beth & Julie – because of The center Digit – buddies located in London explore every type of intercourse. (MMF, dom, bi, exh, orgy, ws, beast, bd)

BFFs – by ljdoofus75 – this will be tale about close friends becoming better friends. (MM, 1st-gay-expr, mast, dental, anal, cooking pot)

Bi Biker Gangbang – by Donald Elliott – impotence problems could be an actual issue at an orgy. (MMF, bi, dental, orgy)

Bi Friends – by 99PercentStraight – Two right dudes whom grew up because neighbor that is wildly bi get together for a marriage reception therefore the unavoidable! A true tale, and recently real, at that! (MM-teens)

Bi Friends – by Rodger Pepper – Literally a coming of age reminiscence. A 1970s summer time camp, where bi sex play among right young ones had been the ongoing excitement sport of preference. (m+teens, fmm, 1st, bi, self-oral)

Bi Friends, By Accident? By Design? – by 99PercentStraight – Bryn Mawr. U of P. Punk Rock and Brand Brand New Wave. Right straight straight Back into the 80s, my Indian gf organizes a style test along with her kid relative, to far see just how we’ll get. (MF/m, BI, rom, inc, dental)

Bi Threesomes – by Bigby Stories – A married girl spends the night time with another few; then invites her husband for the threesome. (MMF, intr, wife, move)

Big Brother Is most readily useful – by EnlightenedAneurysm – Thomas and Dean are brothers. Thomas is 19 and Dean is 15, nevertheless they’ve been sex that is having the very last 5 years. As constantly they should watch for mum and dad to attend sleep. (Mm, teens, inc, dental, anal, rom)

Big Dare, The – by Wonder Boy – Being interested in your companion intimately could be hard if you are both men in addition to 12 months is 1969. (mm-teens, 1st-gay-expr, dental, huml)

Big Game – by Ed Rider – Vernon gets caught down cheating on their gf Selma. Selma and her buddies create a punishment for him which he’ll always remember. (MM, forced, 1st-gay-exp, fisting, huml)

Big Kid Stuff – by Anon – this is certainly a time that is first tale which involves teens plus some incest. (mm-teens, inc, first, dental, anal)

Biker Slave – by hammerhead8950 – a man that is bisexual becomes an intercourse servant and prostitute when it comes to girl he really really loves. (MM-bi, MF, dental, anal, bd, orgy, tg, intr, rom) component 2

Bill – by Anon – Bill get’s seduced into intercourse with another man. (MM)

Bill-The-Traitor Dot Com – by Sirbosk1 – Bill, a gambling addict, attempts to cheat their best friends, their construction that is former crew and gets caught. They punish him and just just just take their revenge by intimately humiliating him publicly. Their bookie and their many client that is important a homosexual man and president of an exclusive BDSM club, discover Bill’s dilemma and make use. Wanting to straight straight straight back away from their solutions towards the ruthless customer and bookie, he attempts to blackmail their household plus they fix Bill’s issue, forever. (MM, nc, v, first, dental, anal, exh, tor, bd, blkmail, cast)

Billy’s Thanksgiving Treat – by Josh – A virgin university student with key homosexual urges decides to decide to try one thing brand brand new and treats himself to a ‘massage’ over thanksgiving vacation. take a look at this website (MM, 1st-gay-expr, dental, anal)

Birth Of A Cocksucker – by M. Bernard – a school that is high’s first experience cock drawing proves become their normal skill and life calling. (MM+/m-teen, exh, 1st-gay-expr, dental, glory)

Birthday man, The – by Tinman – a woman that is young my advertising in a swingers paper, however with a unique demand: her boyfriend wished to have intercourse with another man the very first time on their upcoming birthday. It turned into a thrilling night. (MMF, MM, 1st-bi-expr, dental, anal)

Birthday celebration – by Sweetmeat – My moms and dads give me personally a birthday celebration and introduce us to my very first fan, a guy my father works together. (MM/M-teen, 1st-gay-expr, dom, mast, dental, anal)

Birthday Rape – by Anon – a university student computer geek gets a surprise that is real present from their sibling and their cousin’s friends. (M+/m, rp, inc)

Bisexual Chronicles – by Samuel Xavier – Jack can be a man that is openly bisexual business America. His homophobic and closeted employer fires him. Their longtime buddy Nicole comforts him like just she knows just just exactly how. (MMF, rom, bi)

Bisexual In university – by Jason Hunter – My very first experience that is bi-sexual within my 2nd semester of my freshman 12 months in college. I experienced been dating Pam for a few months so we enjoyed numerous evenings fucking one another. On this night that is particular made a decision to head to her dorm space. (MF, FF, MM, 1st-bi-experience)

Bisexual Porn Actor – by Stefan Volcy – A handsome guy agrees to complete a porn film that is bi-sexual. The handsome hunks and gorgeous women associated with cast attempt to test their capabilities that are sexual. (MF, exh, bi, team)

Bisexual Thug – by Stefan Volcy – Stefan is a closet-bisexual hustler. George may be the man that is openly gay really really really loves him and Karen may be the woman he periodically sleeps with. (MMF, bi)

Bisexual Vampires – by Stefan Volcy – Kyrnios is an immortal vampire. Zythos may be the man he falls in deep love with. Katrina could be the gorgeous girl whom distracts him as he is in need of it. (MF, MM, bi, dream)

Bitch kid – by dale10 – A teenage kid becomes the toy that is sexual some mean black thugs. (Mm, nc, rp, v, tor, huml, intr, orgy)

Bitch kid – by Jimmy James – I happened to be a horny had and 13-year-old found something brand brand brand new. Being truly bitch for the neighbor’s dog Rambo ended up being great enjoyable. (mm, beast) component 2 – component 3

Monochrome – by Sky Unending – a man that is young the capabilities associated with alchemist, just he doesn’t know it. Two powers that are great wanting to woo him to make use of their abilities to beat one another. 2 effective angels descend to win the child and make use of their abilities. What goes on as soon as the capabilities clash in areas where they’re not therefore skilled. As soon as the great abilities of monochrome clash, tales of epic proportions are bound to go up. (MM, mc, dream, sci-fi, rom) component 2 – component 3 – Part 4

Ebony Bang – by happy – White guy really really loves black colored figures and cock, and cum. He would go to club. Gets it. Then more, possibly a lot more than he really wanted. (MM, mast, dental, anal, intr, alcohol, rom)

Ebony is not so very bad in the end – by Comxis – A white couple learns to manage their emotions toward black individuals, despite their upbringing. They look for specialized help and things really get started doing the spouse’s first see. (MM, intr, 1st-bi-expr, mc) component 2