Baazov Addresses AMF Probe and New Jersey Question at Amaya AGM

David Baazov, reelected as Chairman of Amaya Inc. Regarding the AMF investigation: ‘It’s not one thing to be taken lightly, but it is not Hollywood either.’

The ongoing scrutiny into Amaya Inc by the Quebec economic regulator is not a reason for concern, reiterated its CEO and Chairman, David Baazov, at the organization’s first annual general conference in Montreal this week.

‘It’s not a thing you need to take lightly, but it is perhaps not Hollywood either,’ Baazov told the assembled shareholders. ‘There is no effect on the day-to-day operations of Amaya. It’s maybe not taking away from the mental real-estate of the executive team, the staff, the organization, etc.’

The investors displayed their faith in these words by promptly Baazov that is reelecting as chairman with a majority of 96 percent, although some may have wondered what on earth he meant by ‘mental property.’

AMF Raid

Amaya’s Montreal workplaces were raided by authorities and provincial market that is financial AMF in very early December as an ingredient of an investigation into alleged securities fraud.

Amaya’s share prices skyrocketed in the lead up to the business’s acquisition of PokerStars summer that is last plus some form of insider trading had been suspected.

There have now been no accusations of wrongdoing by AMF, but the investigation drags on, and its existence remains an embarrassment for Baazov, Amaya and their ambitions that are global.

‘If individuals feel the information carefully, glance at the timeline, anybody who’s sophisticated and rational can come to a fairly conclusion that is rational the occasions that took place to have us where our company is,’ said Baazov.

The investigation neglected to hinder Amaya’s recent ascension to the NASDQ worldwide Select Market, which Baazov saw as integral to furthering Amaya’s position as ‘a leading international, online consumer technology business.’ The company has traded on the Toronto Stock market since 2013 and will continue to do so under a listing that is dual.

‘We were looking for more liquidity and much more exposure,’ Baazov said, of the company’s new listing. ‘we think it is great that a company that is canadian started on the Venture [Exchange] graduated to your TSX and it has now gone to the NASDAQ too.’

New Jersey Update

Finally, Baazov offered his thoughts on the entry that is delayed of in to the New Jersey market.

Early predictions had suggested the online poker giant would be provided the go-ahead the 12 months, but unseen regulatory issues appear to be hindering its progress.

‘We’re giving lots of information showing statistical data, showing gaming that is responsible, showing what technologies have already been innovated and applied at PokerStars,’ said Baazov. ‘We’re sharing it with others showing while you are protecting consumers because well. that you can have this in a regulated fashion and have that tax efficiency’

On PokerStars’ efforts in lobbying for regulation in other key areas, such as for example Pennsylvania and Ca, he said: ‘ We do not have a crystal ball, and regarding politics I do not like attempting to make predictions. All we can say is that we’re very comfortable with a few of the movement we’ve seen. If any such thing, it’s inching towards more and more (workable) regulation.’