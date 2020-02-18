Baazov Addresses AMF Probe and New Jersey Matter at Amaya AGM

ï»¿

David Baazov, reelected as Chairman of Amaya Inc. On the AMF research: ‘It’s not a thing to be taken lightly, but it is not Hollywood either.’

The scrutiny that is ongoing Amaya Inc by the Quebec financial regulator is not a cause for concern, reiterated its CEO and Chairman, David Baazov, at the organization’s first annual basic conference in Montreal this week.

‘It’s not something to be taken lightly, however it’s not Hollywood either,’ Baazov told the shareholders that are assembled. ‘There is no effect on the day-to-day operations of Amaya. It’s perhaps not using away from the mental real-estate regarding the executive team, the employees, the company, etc.’

The shareholders displayed their faith in these words by promptly Baazov that is reelecting as chairman with a big part of 96 percent, although some might have wondered what on earth he meant by ‘mental property.’

AMF Raid

Amaya’s Montreal offices had been raided by police and provincial market that is financial AMF in early December included in a study into alleged securities fraudulence.

Amaya’s share prices skyrocketed in the lead up to your organization’s acquisition of PokerStars last summer time, plus some form of insider trading was suspected.

There were no accusations of wrongdoing by AMF, but the investigation drags on, and its existence remains an embarrassment for Baazov, Amaya and their ambitions that are global.

‘If people have the information carefully, look at the timeline, anyone who is sophisticated and rational may come to a pretty conclusion that is rational the events that happened to obtain us where our company is,’ said Baazov.

The investigation failed to hinder Amaya’s recent ascension to the NASDQ worldwide Select Market, which Baazov saw as integral to furthering Amaya’s place as ‘a leading global, online customer technology company.’ The business has traded on the Toronto inventory exchange since 2013 and can continue to do therefore under a listing that is dual.

‘ We were looking for more liquidity and more publicity,’ Baazov said, of the business’s new listing. ‘I think it’s great that a company that is canadian began on the Venture [Exchange] graduated to the TSX and it has now gone to the NASDAQ as well.’

New Jersey Update

Finally, Baazov offered his thoughts on the entry that is delayed of into the New Jersey market.

Early predictions had suggested the poker that is online would be given the go-ahead the year, but unseen regulatory issues look like hindering its progress.

‘we are giving a great deal of data showing statistical information, showing gaming that is responsible, showing what technologies have been innovated and applied at PokerStars,’ stated Baazov. ‘we are sharing it with others showing while you are protecting consumers as well. that one can have this in a regulated fashion and now have that tax efficiency’

On PokerStars’ efforts in lobbying for legislation in other areas that are key such as for example Pennsylvania and California, he said: ‘We don’t have a crystal ball, and when it comes to politics we definitely don’t like trying to make predictions. All we could say is that we’re very more comfortable with a few of the movement we’ve seen. If any such thing, it is inching towards more and more (workable) regulation.’