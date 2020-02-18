AGA Denounces ‘Damaging’ IRS Proposals On Capitol Hill

ï»¿

Geoff Freeman, AGA president: ‘This could have implications that are enormous simply for loyalty cards in the casino industry but in the broader hospitality industry.’

United states Gaming Association (AGA) President and Chief Executive Geoff Freeman testified at an IRS hearing on Capitol Hill this week, voicing industry concerns over plans to reduce the tax reporting limit for slot winnings from $1,200 to $600.

Also present during the hearing were casino executives and representatives that are tribal.

The opinion inside the casino industry is that the proposals would be detrimental to customer experience, while increasing paper work for casinos and disrupting the casino floor.

Gambling enterprises would also need costly improvements to their backend systems.

There are concerns, in particular, about IRS suggestions that the proposed rule could be enforced through the tracking that is electronic of’ gambling habits through their customer commitment cards.

‘ The gaming industry knows no other industry within the nation for which the IRS has issued regulations requiring the industry to deploy its customer commitment program for federal taxation collection purposes,’ the AGA said recently.

‘Customer Would Walk’

‘While we recognize the IRS’ concerns and objectives, we question the requirement to impose mandatory, across-the-board use associated with player-tracking tool for tax reporting purposes,’ said Freeman. ‘Instead than mandating across-the-board use for tax reporting, we think a more targeted approach is achievable for achieving the IRS’ objective.’

‘The customer would walk away,’ Freeman said in a post-hearing interview with the Las Vegas Review Journal. ‘This would have enormous implications maybe not simply for loyalty cards into the casino industry but in the broader hospitality industry: hotels, air companies and other people.’

‘The reduction in the reportable threshold could have a devastating effect on our company, and we strongly oppose the decrease,’ added John Canham, VP of casino operations at Hollywood Casino at Kansas Speedway.

The AGA has launched an online petition opposing the proposals, already signed by 10,000 people. These signatures had been from casino employees and customers alike, from across all 50 states, said Freeman.

The AGA represents operators and gaming suppliers that collectively support 1.7 million US jobs.

Illegal Gambling Advisory Board Established

Somewhere else, the AGA’s new prohibited Gambling Advisory Board held its meeting that is inaugural this.

That is perhaps not, due to the fact true name may recommend, a hotline offering suggestions about where to find top odds from illicit bookmakers, it is, in fact, the opposite.

The board has been set up as part of the AGA’s ‘Stop Illegal Gambling: Enjoy it Safe’ initiative, and seeks to tell apart the regulated gaming market from the ‘criminal companies that rely on illegal gambling to finance violent crimes and drug and human trafficking.’

‘The Illegal Gambling Advisory Board, along side forthcoming partnerships, will make certain that illegal gambling is delivered to the forefront of public conversation so that we can clearly differentiate our highly controlled industry from the enterprises that are illegal investment negative activities and tarnish our reputation,’ explained Brian Cohen, director of Ally Development for the AGA.

